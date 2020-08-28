Most MLB games played on Friday, A’s, Astros walk off the field

Groundskeepers work on the field as the scoreboard at Oracle Park reads Black Lives Matter at scheduled game time after a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants was postponed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Although most MLB games were played on Friday, the Astros and A’s held a 42-second moment of silence before walking off the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Following the moment of silence, the two teams walked off the field with the game postponed. The two teams will makeup Friday’s game on Saturday.

The protests are in response to last Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake, who was wounded seven times after an officer fired into his back. The players are protesting in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

As of 9:30 p.m. ET, 12 MLB games were underway or completed on Friday. Two other games are expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET. A doubleheader between the Twins and Tigers was postponed due to rain.

The No. 42 is in honor of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in the modern era to play in MLB. The players also wore Robinson’s jersey number of 42.

Meanwhile, the NHL and NBA postponed their playoff games to Saturday, while the WNBA resumed play on Friday.