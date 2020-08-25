Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history

Scott Riggs drives to victory in the NASCAR Busch Series Pepsi 300, Saturday, April 13, 2002, at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway.

He’s the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders.

Prior to working for the XFL, Moses served as CEO of the DC Sports & Entertainment Commission, Director of D.C. Department of Small & Local Business Development, and Senior Vice President at Events DC.

He now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021.

Moses says he was “hired to do a job, not because of what color I am.”

Excited to join the Dover Motorsports and @NASCAR families. @nashvilleSuperSErik Moses to head Nashville Superspeedway, becoming first Black track president in NASCAR history https://t.co/qieX1a43MG — Erik Moses (@NashvilleSSPrez) August 22, 2020

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said in a press release. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

Nashville Superspeedway is set to return to the NASCAR schedule in 2021 after a 10-year absence.

“Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment, and live events in the entire country and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region,” Moses said.