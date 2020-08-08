MLS to return to home markets with Red Bulls vs. NYCFC; City to play home games at Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer, left, and New York City FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha speak on the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The New York Red Bulls won 2-1. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a mostly successful return to play with every team in Orlando, Major League Soccer will try to return teams to their home markets and kick off the rest of its 2020 season with some New York flavor.

According to the league, each team will play 18 further matches in their home markets through the end of the season. The first six games of what MLS is calling the “initial phase” have been scheduled, with the remaining 12 to come at a later date. FC Dallas and Nashville SC, who had to pull out of the “MLS is Back Tournament” due to positive COVID-19 tests, will each play an extra few games against each other to make up for their lack of participation.

The two local teams won’t travel very far in these first six weeks. The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will play one another on August 20 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison as the first game of the return to play. The Red Bulls will follow the New York Derby with games against Philadelphia, DC and New England, while City will take on Cincinnati, Columbus, DC, New England and Chicago.

Due to the condensed baseball schedule, New York City will move all of its home games to Red Bull Arena for the remainder of the 2020 season. NYCFC say they “will have the option to move any home games scheduled after the conclusion of the Yankees’ season to Yankee Stadium.”

Fans will not be permitted to attend any games at Red Bull Arena due to an executive order issued by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in July.

New York Red Bulls Phase 1 Return to Play Schedule

August 20, 7 p.m. — vs. New York City

August 25, 7:30 p.m. — at Philadelphia

August 29, 8 p.m. — at New England

September 2, 7:30 p.m. — vs. DC United

September 6, 7 p.m. — vs. Philadelphia

September 12, 7 p.m. — at DC United

New York City FC Phase 1 Return to Play Schedule

August 20, 7 p.m. — at New York

August 24, 7 p.m. — vs. Columbus

August 29, 7:30 p.m. — vs. Chicago

September 2, 8 p.m. — at New England

September 6, 7 p.m. — at DC United

September 12, 7 p.m. — vs. FC Cincinnati