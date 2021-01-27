MLS reportedly sends memo to teams, staff about possible lockout

FILE – Seattle Sounders fans in the supporters’ section hold signs with the Iron Front three-arrow logo during the first half of an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Seattle. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, a memo, which was sent out by MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott, warned teams and staff that a work stoppage could occur if the CBA is terminated on Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

According to The Athletic and ESPN, Major League Soccer is preparing teams and staff about a possible lockout if the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLS and the MLS Players Association isn’t agreed upon when it expires on Jan. 29.

If a lockout does happen, ESPN reports that it would be the first lockout in league history.

The memo, which was sent out by MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott, stated that a work stoppage could occur if the CBA is terminated, The Athletic reported.

According to ESPN, both sides have been in negotiations since Dec. 29. The league stated that last year they lost nearly $1 billion in 2020, $725 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the two sides reached an agreement in principle, but neither side formally ratified the deal, ESPN reported.