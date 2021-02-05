MLS, players appear to be avoiding a lockout

Major League Soccer’s new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The MLS Players Association said late Friday that they have reached a “tentative agreement” with the MLS in hopes of avoiding the league’s first ever lockout.

The MLSPA said that the proposal sent from the league’s owners will now go to the full player pool for a ratification vote this weekend.

Meanwhile, the MLS said that the new collective bargaining agreement would extend through 2027, pending approval from the league’s board of governors.

The league generally starts the season in late February or early March, but the MLS has set the start date for the 2021 season on April 3. The 2020 season finished more than a month later than scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLS said it has offered players 100% of their salaries this year, in return for a two-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.