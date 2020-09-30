MLB to open stadium for World Series, NLCS to fans

In this photo made Thursday, July 23, 2020, a deck view is seen during a tour of the new Texas Rangers home baseball stadium Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers’ new stadium isn’t retro and designers wanted the first next-generation ballpark. There is the full-panel retractable roof, the split seating levels offering full views of the ballpark with plenty of natural light. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The World Series and NLCS will be open to fans. According to MLB, 11,500 fans will be allowed into Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The ALCS, held in California this year, will not have fans in the stadium, as of now.

With 11,500 fans in the stadium, Globe Life Field will be roughly 25% full. The NLCS will mark the first time fans will be permitted into an MLB playoff or regular season game this year.

MLB said the following protocols will be enacted:

· Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

· Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.· Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

· No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

· Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

· Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

· No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

Tickets go on sale October 6.

