MLB players decline MLB’s proposal to delay season 1 month

The Major League Baseball Players Association has declined MLB’s proposal that would have delayed the upcoming season by one month and shortened the season to 154 games.

The players union says that it is committed to starting the season on time, despite the ongoing pandemic, which could continue to play havoc with the MLB season well into the summer.

The traditional start of the MLB season comes in late March, with Spring Training starting in mid-February. As of now, it’s unknown when Spring Training will get underway.

“The MLBPA Executive Board and Player leadership reviewed and discussed the owners’ proposal throughout the weekend and today,” the MLBPA said in a statement. “The clear-cut result of these deliberations is that Players will not accept MLB’s proposal, will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season, and will accept MLB’s commitment to again direct its Clubs to prepare for an on-time start.”

In addition to shortening the season by eight games, MLB also called on expanding playoffs and keeping the DH in the National League.