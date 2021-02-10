MLB opens harassment hotline after Porter, Callaway scandals

Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages to female reporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after Mets general manager Jared Porter and Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages to female reporters.

According to The Associated Press, an outside third party will operate the hotline.

Complaints that are called in would be investigated by the commissioner’s office or the team that’s involved, The AP reported.

The AP reported that the hotline, which would give the caller the right to remain anonymous, would also be available to team and league employees.

The league will also require anti-harassment and discrimination training for executives during spring training.

Porter was fired for cause on Jan. 19, about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Callaway was suspended and is under investigation by the Angels and MLB following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.