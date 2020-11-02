MLB cancels winter meetings, owners’ meetings due to COVID-19

FILE – Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in San Diego. On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, MLB announced that this year’s Winter Meetings, which were to take place in December in Dallas, Texas, and the annual owners’ meetings would be remote this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that this year’s winter meetings and owners’ meetings will be held remotely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced the news in a press release on Friday.

“Major League Baseball announced today that the upcoming owners’ meetings and Winter Meetings have both been postponed as in-person events,” league officials said in the news release. “Instead, the agendas of both meetings will be conducted remotely as necessary.”

The owners’ meetings were scheduled to take place Nov. 17-19 in Arlington, Texas, and the Winter Meetings were scheduled to take place Dec. 7-10 in Dallas, Texas.

Per CBS Sports, generally, the Winter Meetings are the busiest four days of the offseason, with players being traded and teams signing free-agents.

Although there hasn’t been an announcement of spring training being changed, sources told ESPN that it’s possible it won’t start on time this year due to the pandemic.