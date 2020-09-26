Mitrita’s 2 goals help NYCFC beat FC Cincinnati 4-0

MLS NYCFC Timbers Soccer

New York City FC midfielder Alexandru Mitrita moves the ball against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HARRISON, N.J. — Alexandru Mitrita scored his first two goals of the season and New York City FC beat Cincinnati 4-0.

The 25-year-old Mitrita scored 12 goals last season but has seen his role reduced this season, making six starts in 10 scoreless appearances before Saturday.

The game was played after FC Cincinnati announced that an unidentified player had tested positive and was in isolation. Defender Nick Hagglund later confirmed via social media that he contracted COVID-19.

Mitrita re-directed a pass from Anton Tinnerholm and then blasted a right-footer inside the post from the top of the box to open the scoring just 30 seconds into the game – the fastest goal in franchise history.

