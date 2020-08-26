Several MLB teams postpone games amid NBA players protest

Milwaukee Brewers’ third base coach Ed Sedar is seen during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Shortly after the NBA postponed Wednesday’s playoff games amid players protesting, several teams postponed their games amid the racial injustice.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement following the postponements of Wednesday’s games in Milwaukee, San Diego, and San Francisco:

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

On Twitter, the Milwaukee Brewers stated that the reason their game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed because the teams “wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter.”

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

Per the Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond, the Brewers-Reds game is not a forfeit.

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

The Brewers’ decision comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing.

Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and CincinnatiReds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussingit: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020

On social media, Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp stated he would not play in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in protest of racial inequality.

Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to… https://t.co/nxUt02S64v — Matt Kemp (@TheRealMattKemp) August 26, 2020

KMGH’s Troy Renck communicated with multiple Rockies players, who said they supported Kemp’s decision not to play.

Texting with #Rockies players, they support Matt Kemp’s decision not to play tonight. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 26, 2020

All-Star shortstop Trevor Story told The Athletic that the team was going to have a conversation about whether they should play and any decision would be made in conjunction with the Diamondbacks.

No word yet on when the games would be rescheduled.