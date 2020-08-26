Several MLB teams postpone games amid NBA players protest

Sports

by: Scripps National / KMGH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Milwaukee Brewers postpone game against Reds amid NBA players protest, reports say

Milwaukee Brewers’ third base coach Ed Sedar is seen during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Shortly after the NBA postponed Wednesday’s playoff games amid players protesting, several teams postponed their games amid the racial injustice.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement following the postponements of Wednesday’s games in Milwaukee, San Diego, and San Francisco:

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

On Twitter, the Milwaukee Brewers stated that the reason their game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed because the teams “wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter.”

Per the Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond, the Brewers-Reds game is not a forfeit.

The Brewers’ decision comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing.

On social media, Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp stated he would not play in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in protest of racial inequality.

KMGH’s Troy Renck communicated with multiple Rockies players, who said they supported Kemp’s decision not to play.

All-Star shortstop Trevor Story told The Athletic that the team was going to have a conversation about whether they should play and any decision would be made in conjunction with the Diamondbacks.

No word yet on when the games would be rescheduled.

