Milbury out, Babcock in for NHL broadcasts on NBC

Mike Milbury is no longer a presence on NBC Sports’ NHL coverage in the aftermath of a comment he made last summer that drew widespread criticism.

The general manager and coach-turned-analyst in August said there were “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration” and stepped away from broadcasting the rest of the playoffs.

NBC Sports did not reveal details as to why Milbury was gone other than executive producer Sam Flood saying, “It was time to separate for a number of reasons.”

Milbury is the second analyst to be ousted. According to The Associated Press, NBC Sports parted ways with former NHL player-turned-analyst Jeremy Roenick in February after he made inappropriate comments about coworkers.

Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock is joining NBC’s studio coverage more than a year since being fired by Toronto.

According to USA Today, the new NHL season starts Wednesday with a tripleheader that will be aired on NBC Sports Network.