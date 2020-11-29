Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

In a photo provided by Triller, Roy Jones Jr., left, and Mike Tyson pose for photos after their exhibition boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The bout was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event. (Joe Scarnici/Triller via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime during the 54-year-old boxing icon’s return to the ring for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday.

Both fighters had impressive moments during a fight that was ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside.

Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling from a highly unusual event at Staples Center.

The former heavyweight champion of the world’s return to the ring after a 15-year absence attracted international attention.

Iron Mike did his best to show the form that made him a legend to a generation of boxing fans.

