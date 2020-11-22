Michigan ends 3-game losing skid, beats Rutgers 48-42 in 3OT

Rutgers’ Johnny Langan (21) rushes against Michigan’s Luiji Vilain (18) and Gemon Green (22) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Hassan Haskins dove in from less than a yard out on fourth down in the third overtime and Michigan outlasted Rutgers 48-42 on Saturday night, avoiding its worst start in 53 years.

Sophomore Cade McNamara came off the bench and threw four touchdowns passes and ran for another as Michigan (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Rutgers (1-4, 1-4) its fourth straight loss.

Michigan missed the 2-point conversion after Haskins touchdown but safety Daxton Hill intercepted Noah Vedral’s desperation heave into the end zone from the 24-yard line to end the game that lasted 4 1/2 hours.