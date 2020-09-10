Miami Dolphins to skip the national anthem, release social media video promoting social justice

Sports

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws to running back Matt Breida (20)as quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, right, looks on during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores have released a video on social media saying they’ll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem.

The two-minute, 15-second video featured nearly 20 players trading stern rhymes about the nation’s social protest movement. The NFL plans to play the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — the Black national anthem — before every game this weekend, including the Dolphins’ opener Sunday at New England.

Players have been asked several times this week by reporters whether they’ll stand or kneel for the songs.

Players took the league’s owners to task for efforts being made by the league to promote social justice.

“This attempt to unify only creates more divide. So we’ll skip this song and dance, and as a team we’ll stay inside,” the Dolphins combined to say, adding that owners are offering “fluff” and “empty gestures” to their cause.

