Wright, Acuña lead 1st-place Braves to 7-0 win over Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.

Wright went 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves took two of three in the series.

Atlanta is trying to hold off the Miami Marlins for its third straight NL East title.