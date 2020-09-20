Wright, Acuña lead 1st-place Braves to 7-0 win over Mets

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Braves Mets Baseball

New York Mets starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.

Wright went 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves took two of three in the series.

Atlanta is trying to hold off the Miami Marlins for its third straight NL East title.

