Wilpons ‘stressed and disappointed’ over video of Mets GM

FLUSHING, Queens — Mets Chairman and CEO Fred Wilpon and his son, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, are reacting to a video that leaked of Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen criticizing the commissioner of baseball before their team walked off the field in protest of racial injustice Thursday.

The video, leaked by a Twitter user, shows Van Wagenen discussing the Mets players potentially protesting Thursday night’s game between the Mets and Miami Marlins. The video shows Van Wagenen saying MLB wanted the Mets to take the field for Thursday’s game, then leave it and return an hour later.

Here’s video of Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussing a plan in which he says MLB wanted the Mets to take the field, leave it and return an hour later. Van Wagenen is critical of the idea and commissioner Rob Manfred, saying: “He just doesn’t get it.” (Video via @NickCocco18) pic.twitter.com/46Z9neVkJt — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

Van Wagenen says that “Rob,” presumably MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, “doesn’t get it.”

“[MLB’s] trying to come up with a solution to say, you know what would be super powerful — three of us here, can’t leave this room — you know what would be really great? If you just have ’em all take the field, then they leve the field and then they come back and play at like 8:10. And I was like, ‘What?’,” Van Wagenen goes on to say.

Van Wagenen goes on to say that the Mets are “not playing” Thursday night.

Boosted audio version of the leaked video that @NickCocco18 originally posted revealing that Manfred and MLB are trying to manufacture a moment and make the Mets play a game that they don’t want to play. pic.twitter.com/ziAuDioI1O — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) August 27, 2020

Van Wagenen released a statement following the leak of the video saying that he wrongly attributed the idea to Manfred, when it was in fact Wilpon’s idea.

“Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play,” he said. “They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea of playing the game an hour later.”

“I misunderstood that this was the Commissioner’s idea. In actuality, this was Jeff’s suggestion. The players had already made their decision so I felt the suggestion was not helpful. My frustration with the Commissioner was wrong and unfounded. I apologize to the Commissioner for my disrespectful comments and poor judgement in inaccurately describing the contents of his private conversation with Jeff Wilpon.”

Manfred himself issued a statement about an hour after the Mets and Marlins walked off the field.

“Over the past two days, players on a number of Clubs have decided not to play games,” Manfred said in a statement. “I have said both publicly and privately that I respect those decisions and support the need to address social injustice. I have not attempted in any way to prevent players from expressing themselves by not playing, nor have I suggested any alternative form of protest to any Club personnel or any player. Any suggestion to the contrary is wrong.”

In a statement released late Thursday, both Wilpons responded. Fred Wilpon expressed his displeasure with Van Wagenen.

“I am very stressed and disappointed to learn tonight that our general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, made disrespectful and inaccurate comments about our Commissioner, a long-time close friend of mine,” he said. “I hold Rob in the highest regard and in no way are Brody’s [sic] remarks reflective of my views or the organization’s. Rob continues to be a great leader of Major League Baseball, I apologize for any harm this incident has caused Rob.”

His son Jeff, the club’s COO, sought to clarify what happened in a statement of his own.

“To clear up any misunderstandings, it was my suggestion to potentially look into playing the game later because of scheduling issues,” Jeff Wilpon said. “Brody’s [sic] misunderstanding of a private conversation was and is inexcusable.”

Jeff Wilpon added that he supported the Mets’ decision to walk off the field following a 42-second moment of silence Thursday.

“We fully respect our players and the Marlins players decision to not play tonight and appreciate the sincerity of all those who wish to draw attention to social injustices and racial inequalities that must be addressed,” he said. “The entire Mets organization remains committed to creating meaningful change in our society.”

The Mets initially took the field Thursday. Both the Mets and Marlins stepped out of the dugouts, stood without their caps for a moment of silence lasting 42 seconds in apparent tribute to baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, before leaving the field, with only a Black Lives Matter T-shirt left at home plate.