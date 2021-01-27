Van Wagenen back to representing players, with Roc Nation

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen pauses while speaking to the media following spring training baseball practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Van Wagenen and many of his top aides are out, moves announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK — Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after 2 1/2 years working for a club.

Van Wagenen says he is joining Roc Nation Sports.

He was an agent for IMG and then co-head of CAA Baseball before the Mets hired him as general manager in October 2018 after Sandy Alderson stepped down following a recurrence of cancer.

Van Wagenen was fired on Nov. 6, the day Steven Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families.

At Roc Nation, Van Wagenen will report to the company’s founder, Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z.