Stroman says he will accept Mets’ qualifying offer

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 27: Pitcher Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets rubs a ball as Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rounds third base on his two-run home run in the sixth inning at Citi Field on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

FLUSHING, Queens — Pitcher Marcus Stroman has indicated he will accept the New York Mets’ $18.9 million qualifying offer to stay with the team for 2021.

The 29-year-old right-hander did not play this year.

He missed the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then announced Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted his intention to accept the qualifying offer hours before the 5 p.m. EST deadline and one day after new Mets owner Steven Cohen held a news conference after buying the team last week.