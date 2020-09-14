Steve Cohen signs agreement to buy Mets, deal still needs MLB approval

NEW YORK – MAY 03: New York Mets mascot Mr. Met attends the Family Festival Street Fair & Tribeca ESPN Sports Day during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival on May 3, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

NEW YORK — The Mets could soon have a new owner.

The Sterling Partners signed an agreement with hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, according to the team. The sale transaction is subject to the approval of the Major League Baseball club owners.

“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said.

In February, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said a deal with Cohen was off. That deal would have allowed Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.

Cohen bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.

