Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets: source

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Trevor May Mets

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor May (65) throws against the Houston Astros in an American League wild-card series baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph.

May is 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in his big league career.

