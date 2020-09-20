Peterson strikes out 10, Mets stop Freeman, Braves 7-2

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the third inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — Rookie David Peterson struck out National League batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six sharp innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Saturday.

Atlanta saw its NL East lead over second-place Miami drop to 2 1/2 games.

The Braves have eight games remaining, the Marlins nine.

The Mets moved to within 1 1/2 games of the NL’s last playoff spot with eight games left.

