Peterson strikes out 10, Mets stop Freeman, Braves 7-2

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Braves Mets Baseball

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the third inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Rookie David Peterson struck out National League batting leader Freddie Freeman three times and fanned a career-high 10 in six sharp innings as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Saturday.

Atlanta saw its NL East lead over second-place Miami drop to 2 1/2 games.

The Braves have eight games remaining, the Marlins nine.

The Mets moved to within 1 1/2 games of the NL’s last playoff spot with eight games left.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day