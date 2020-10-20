Ownership committee approves Mets sale to Cohen: AP source

NEW YORK – MAY 03: New York Mets mascot Mr. Met attends the Family Festival Street Fair & Tribeca ESPN Sports Day during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival on May 3, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball’s ownership committee.

Baseball’s executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all owners.

Final approval is likely to take place in the next month. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

The current ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff.

