No further positive COVID-19 tests for Mets

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets announced Saturday night that further COVID-19 testing on the club had come back negative.

The team reported that everyone who returned Thursday from Miami after a player and staff member tested positive was tested in New York. All tests came back negative.

Furthermore, test results of close contacts with the two Mets who tested positive remained in Miami and also tested negative.

The team says in a statement that they will continue to be tested daily and remain in isolation.

“We will await further scheduling information from MLB and continue to provide updates when available,” the team added.

The Mets had their Thursday night game against Miami and the entirety of the Subway Series this weekend against the Yankees postponed due to the positive tests.