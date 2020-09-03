New Yorkers, celebs, politicians, sports figures remember Mets legend Tom Seaver

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tom Seaver was a legend in New York and drew many tributes befitting the face of the 1969 “Miracle Mets” when it was announced that he’d passed away Wednesday night.

The New York Mets, for whom Seaver pitched for 11 seasons and was a broadcaster for seven, led the tributes. Seaver’s jersey will hang in the Mets dugout for their game today against crosstown rivals the New York Yankees.

4️⃣1️⃣ will hang in our dugout today. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/4Pf4g6Nzgn — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

The Mets also tweeted out statements from several of Seaver’s teammates and Mets greats of the past and present Thursday night.

His 1969 teammates paint the picture of the fierce competitor he was. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/2Ad6vTxWQq — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, a former teammate, was saddened as well.

I am deeply saddened of the passing of Tom Seaver.I had the honor of unsuccessfully hitting against him & having as a teammate.He is the greatest Met of all time. No one will ever surpass him that wears the orange & blue.My condolences to Nancy & his family.Tears. — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) September 3, 2020

Former home run king Hank Aaron spoke of times visiting Seaver at his California vineyard.

I remember meeting Tom Seaver @ his first All-Star Game, and I knew he was a special person.He was a terrific pitcher and a wonderful friend. I was lucky to have dinner in his home in New York and in California which I remember fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Hank Aaron (@HenryLouisAaron) September 3, 2020

But it wasn’t just the Mets and figures from baseball but many New Yorkers who remembered Seaver’s greatness and what he meant to the city over the past 50 years. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both remembered the man they called “The Franchise.”

They called Tom Seaver the Franchise for a reason. What an Amazin’ career and life. We’ve lost a true champion.



On behalf of 8.6 million New Yorkers I offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIP41 https://t.co/vDdLs2DV3Z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 3, 2020

Tonight baseball fans and all New Yorkers mourn in unison.



Tom Seaver was not only a baseball player — he was a Miracle Met who brought skill and honor to the game.



The family of New York extends our deepest sympathy to his family and fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020

Hollywood stars with connections to the New York area also remembered Seaver. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler tweeted out that he was a favorite of his entire family.

Tom Seaver.

My dad loved him.

My brother loved him.

I loved him.

A hero to so many.

Thoughts to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/57FDkq8zja — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 3, 2020

Talk show host, comedian and Mets fan Jimmy Kimmel called Seaver his “first favorite Met.”

Tom Seaver was my first favorite player and the greatest of @mets– we will never forget you 41 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 3, 2020

National figures remembered Seaver as well. Former President Bill Clinton tweeted his condolences.

I’m saddened by the passing of Tom Seaver, a great competitor who did so much for baseball, New York, and America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 3, 2020

Senate Minority Leader and New Yorker Chuck Schumer called Seaver a “New York legend.”

Tom Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of my lifetime. Hall of Famer. The greatest Met, and a beloved Yankees broadcaster too. A New York sports legend. Farewell “Tom Terrific.” May God bless you.https://t.co/hPTW9p39Ae — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 3, 2020

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather recalled watching Seaver pitch, saying he would “never forget it.”

Tom Seaver owned the pitching mound with grace and power, part artist, part dynamo. Those of us who saw him pitch will never forget it. He made a miracle happen, and an era passes with himMay he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 3, 2020

To the everyday New Yorker, Seaver represented nostalgia for an incredible year in American history and New York sports history. SNY captured footage of a fan leaving flowers at Citi Field which is located at, naturally, 41 Seaver Way.

This fan pays his respects to Tom Seaver at 41 Seaver Way. ?? pic.twitter.com/xIF8gVIUvA — SNY (@SNYtv) September 3, 2020

Seaver passed Thursday night at the age of 75.