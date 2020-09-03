New Yorkers, celebs, politicians, sports figures remember Mets legend Tom Seaver

NEW YORK — Tom Seaver was a legend in New York and drew many tributes befitting the face of the 1969 “Miracle Mets” when it was announced that he’d passed away Wednesday night.

The New York Mets, for whom Seaver pitched for 11 seasons and was a broadcaster for seven, led the tributes. Seaver’s jersey will hang in the Mets dugout for their game today against crosstown rivals the New York Yankees.

The Mets also tweeted out statements from several of Seaver’s teammates and Mets greats of the past and present Thursday night.

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, a former teammate, was saddened as well.

Former home run king Hank Aaron spoke of times visiting Seaver at his California vineyard.

But it wasn’t just the Mets and figures from baseball but many New Yorkers who remembered Seaver’s greatness and what he meant to the city over the past 50 years. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both remembered the man they called “The Franchise.”

Hollywood stars with connections to the New York area also remembered Seaver. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler tweeted out that he was a favorite of his entire family.

Talk show host, comedian and Mets fan Jimmy Kimmel called Seaver his “first favorite Met.”

National figures remembered Seaver as well. Former President Bill Clinton tweeted his condolences.

Senate Minority Leader and New Yorker Chuck Schumer called Seaver a “New York legend.”

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather recalled watching Seaver pitch, saying he would “never forget it.”

To the everyday New Yorker, Seaver represented nostalgia for an incredible year in American history and New York sports history. SNY captured footage of a fan leaving flowers at Citi Field which is located at, naturally, 41 Seaver Way.

Seaver passed Thursday night at the age of 75.

