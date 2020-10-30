De Blasio, MLB owners approve Mets sale to Cohen

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Just minutes after reports surfaced that the Major League Baseball’s owners approved the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he, too, is on board.

Cohen was approved by owners Friday, setting the stage for the hedge fund giant to take control of the team from the Wilpon family.

The deal passed its final hurdle just moments later, when de Blasio and the city’s legal department gave the deal the green light. The city owns Citi Field and must sign off on its lease.

“The New York City Law Department has completed its legal review of the proposed sale of the Mets. New York City does not object to the sale, and the Mets may proceed with the transaction.”

Earlier Friday, the mayor hinted that a decision was on the way, seemingly trying to stifle reports that he was trying to block it.

“We’ll have a resolution very soon,” de Blasio told Biran Lehrer on WNYC Friday. “The law is the law. The City of New York, the people of New York City own the land that Citi Field is on. The law says when there’s an ownership change, there has to be an evaluation of whether the ownership is appropriate to continue to work with because it’s a contractual dynamic.”

Cohen first signed the agreement to purchase the team back in September. City approval was the final hurdle.