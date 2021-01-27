Mets trade LI native Matz to Blue Jays for prospects: reports

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a first inning pitch during his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on June 28, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Mets are trading left handed pitcher and Long Island native Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports including The Athletic and ESPN.

Both reports said that the Blue Jays will send three prospects to New York in return. ESPN reported the prospects — all right handed pitchers — are Josh Winchowski, Yennsy Diaz and Sean Reid-Foley.

Matz, a native of Stony Brook who went to high school in East Setauket, had a career record of 31-41 with the Mets and an ERA of 4.35. Matz started Game 4 of the 2015 World Series, a game the Mets lost 5-3.

The southpaw suffered his worst season in the majors in 2020, going 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA.