Mets to open 2021 MLB season against Washington

NEW YORK — What many are hoping will be a new look New York Mets will open MLB’s 2021 season.

The league has scheduled the Mets to play the rival Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital on Thursday, April 1 in a nationally televised game.

The Mets have created excitement already this off-season with the purchase of the club by Steve Cohen, as well as a revamp of the team’s baseball operations and the singing of catcher James McCann.

New York will play on “Sunday Night Baseball” four further times in 2021, against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 2, hosting the Atlanta Braves May 30, at the Yankees on July 4 and hosting the Yankees Sept. 12.

The Yanks will also be showcased by the league in 2021, as a battle with the Boston Red Sox will be a nationally televised game to begin the season’s second half following the All-Star Game on July 15. The Bronx Bombers will also play on Sunday night July 4 and Sept. 12 against the Mets and July 18, also against the Red Sox.