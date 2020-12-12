Mets to hire D’Backs exec Jared Porter as GM: reports

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets are close to hiring former Arizona Diamondbacks executive Jared Porter as the team’s new general manager, according to reports from ESPN and SNY.

Porter spent four seasons with the Diamondbacks after working parts of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, where he served as the club’s director of professional scouting/special assistant while the team won first world championship in 107 seasons.

Prior to that, Porter worked for the Boston Red Sox, finishing in 2015 as director of pro scouting. The club won three World Series during his tenure.

Porter, a Massachusetts native, will now work under returning Mets President Sandy Alderson as the club rebuilds their front office after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team.

New York has been active in the free agent market already without Porter, signing reliever Trevor May and reportedly agreeing a deal with catcher James McCann.