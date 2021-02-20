Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Syndergaard to 60-day IL

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract.
The move ensures Syndergaard won’t return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March.
Walker’s deal also includes a player option for 2023.
The 28-year-old Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
New York’s need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo.