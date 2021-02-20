Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Syndergaard to 60-day IL

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
A Taijuan Walker.png

FILE – Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, file photo.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract.

The move ensures Syndergaard won’t return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March.

Walker’s deal also includes a player option for 2023.

The 28-year-old Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

New York’s need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss