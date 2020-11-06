Mets sale to Cohen officially closes: ‘I’m excited to get started’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — It’s official: billionaire hedge fund guru Steve Cohen officially owns the New York Mets.

The deal’s closing was announced by the team Friday in a tweet.

Steve Cohen’s statement following today’s closing of the #Mets sale. pic.twitter.com/eguBPH3mHl — New York Mets (@Mets) November 6, 2020

“This is a significant milestone in the history of this storied franchise,” the new owner said. “I want to thank everybody who helped make this happen. The 2021 season is right around the corner and we’ve got a lot of work to do, so I’m excited to get started. Let’s go Mets!”

The sale to Cohen was approved by MLB owners a week ago, which set the stage for the hedge fund giant to take control of the team from the Wilpon family.

The deal passed another final hurdle just moments later, when Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s legal department gave the deal the green light. The city owns Citi Field and must sign off on its lease.

Cohen first signed the agreement to purchase the team back in September.

Outgoing Mets owner Fred Wilpon said in a statement on Oct . 30 that he wished “nothing but success” for incoming owner Steve Cohen as MLB and New York City approved the transaction.

Wilpon’s involvement with the Mets began in 1980 with a 1% stake in the team. He increased his share to half by 1986 and become sole owner by 2000. In that time, the Mets have won a World Series and three National League pennants, but the family’s involvement with Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme made them unpopular with fans and often unable to spend the money expected of a Major League Baseball team in New York.

Cohen’s initial act as owner was the announcement of a plan to get all full-time Mets employees their pre-pandemic salaries and began a relief fund for seasonal employees. He also said he will donate $17.5 million to New York City programs designed to assist small businesses and also increase the club’s charitable spending.

