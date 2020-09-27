Mets routed by Soto, Nats in season finale

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto (22) reacts at first after his single during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. Nationals first base coach Bob Henley, right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, and the Washington Nationals closed out the season with a 15-5 victory over the New York Mets.

Soto walked and singled before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning, elevating his average to .351 and sealing the NL lead in the category.

The 21-year-old Soto surpassed Brooklyn’s Pete Reiser for the youngest ever to take a batting crown.

Reiser was 22 when he ended the 1941 season hitting a league-leading .343.

