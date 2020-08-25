Mets return to play after positive COVID-19 tests

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: A grounds crew member paints the Mets logo on the field during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets return to action Tuesday after having their season suspended briefly by a player and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The team has a lot of catching up to do after four games were postponed. They’ll now play nine in six days, including Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. It’s the first of three doubleheaders this week.

The Amazins have a positive outlook and are grateful that their coronavirus “outbreak” was limited to two people.

“We’re glad we got through it,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas. “We’re fortunate it was contained, the way we were following this protocol, it’s paid off. We’re looking forward to doing it the same way we’ve done it.”

MLB’s previous otbreaks involving the Marlins, Phillies and Cardinals all led to drastic schedule changes. The Mets, however, only lost four games after a player and coach tested positive. All subsequent tests have come back negative.

“It’s challenging times, we know that,” said Rojas. “We adopted the protocols and have done different things to make sure we’re distancing to navigate through something like this.”

Adjusting on the fly is part of baseball’s new normal. New York now turns their focus to their doubleheader against the Marlins. Twin bills are only seven innings this season to keep players fresh and injury free during the shortened season.

“It’s been a while since I played a seven inning game. I guess the minor leagues,” said Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. “I don’t know if I have an answer for you, obviously not as much time. If you get down big early, not as much time to get that lead back.”

It’s been five days since the last Mets game. They were playing well before the season was suspended, winning three straight against these same Marlins. The unexpected break was a reminder to players that no one is immune to the virus.

“It can serve as somewhat of a wakeup call that we’re sanitizing, keeping our distance and following all the rules,” said Conforto.