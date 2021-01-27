Mets promote Zack Scott to acting general manager

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: A grounds crew member paints the Mets logo on the field during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.

Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM. The 43-year-old Scott oversaw Boston’s analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting.

We haveannounced that Zack Scott will serve as the acting General Manager beginning immediately.https://t.co/98b1LJwZ5a — New York Mets (@Mets) January 27, 2021

He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations.

Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and was fired Jan. 19 after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.