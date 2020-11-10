Mets owner Steve Cohen hopes to win championship in the next 3-5 years

New Mets owner Steve Cohen; CitiField in Queens, New York.

NEW YORK — Mets owner and CEO Steve Cohen hopes the team will win a championship within the next three to five years.

Cohen held a news conference Tuesday with his new team president Sandy Alderson.

“I don’t just want to get into the playoffs. I want to win a championship,” Cohen said.

Cohen, a hedge fund manager, completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team on Friday.

Shortly after the deal was signed, it was announced that Brodie Van Wagenen would no longer be the team’s general manager.

Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner were also fired.

Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer.

He hired Alderson, a former Mets general manager, as team president.

Cohen, who grew up on Long Island and professed to be an avid Mets fan, said he has a lot to learn from Alderson and suggested he would rely on “the professionals” to lead baseball operations.

“I can’t think of a better person to learn from,” he said of Alderson.

It appears likely Luis Rojas will return for a second season as manager. Alderson said he has spoken with Rojas several times in recent days.

Alderson said it’s “very likely” Rojas will remain but added he “left the door slightly ajar” pending his decision on a new president of baseball operations.