Mets-Nats postponed; doubleheader set for Saturday

The tarp lies on the field as the scoreboard indicates that a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The New York Mets’ already slim playoff chances could be even skinnier by the time they play again.

Friday night’s game between the Mets and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

New York entered Friday barely hanging on in the playoff race, 2 1/2 games behind Miami for second place in the NL East and 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the final wild-card spot.

The Mets did not immediately announce their starters for the twinbill, though Jacob deGrom was already set to go Saturday.

