Mets’ Lugo needs elbow surgery, will miss start of season

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Lugo needs elbow surgery. A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the 2021 season. His operation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Hospital for Special Surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK — The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced right-hander Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery.

A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the season.

His operation is scheduled for Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program.

He will not be game ready until well into the season.

Lugo moved into the rotation in mid-August last season.

He was one of the most durable relievers in 2019.