Mets lose 4-3 to Washington, eliminated from playoffs

New York Mets’ Dominic Smith smashes into the outfield wall while chasing a fly ball that went for an inside-the-park home run by Washington Nationals’ Andrew Stevenson during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. The game is a makeup from Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The New York Mets were eliminated from the playoffs in a mistake-filled 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Mets needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.

But New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of a seven-inning game and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the last-place Nationals, and Max Scherzer worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season.