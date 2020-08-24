Mets legends talk social justice, share experiences of racism in virtual roundtable

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Throughout 2020 we’ve seen sports emerge as an outlet for social justice and activism.

As part of ongoing efforts for learning and growing, the Mets helped organize a virtual roundtable with some of their alumni and PIX11’s Marysol Castro, who is also the team’s first female PA announcer.

Mets legends Darryl Strawberry, Cleon Jones, Mookie Wilson, Edgardo Alfonzo and Ron Swoboda joined to share some of their personal experiences with racism on and off the diamond.

The players and Castro also discussed the current environment around race in the United States.

Watch some of the highlights above and watch the full roundtable below.