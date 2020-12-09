Mets keep Brooklyn Cyclones as minor league affiliate in reshuffle

FILE – In this July 15, 2001, file photo, the Staten Island Yankees practice before a baseball game against the Brooklyn Cyclones at KeySpan Park in Coney Island, N.Y. Minor league baseball players who make as little as $5,500 a season were stripped of the protection of federal minimum wage laws under a provision in government spending legislation signed Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Mets are keeping the Brooklyn Cyclones as a minor league affiliate ahead of a reshuffling for the 2021 season.

The Cyclones will serve as the Mets affiliate at what’s known as the “high A-ball” level of the minors. They had previously served as a short season rookie development team.

“The return of our beloved Brooklyn Cyclones, reigning champions of the New York-Penn League, is great news for our Coney Island community,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “It’s even better news that our hometown team has gotten the call-up to High-A baseball, extending our season while moving our players closer to the big leagues. The Cyclones have been an anchor of our seaside economy, so adding home games in the spring will be a real home run for our small businesses that benefit from the additional fan traffic.”

The Mets AAA and AA affiliates will remain in Syracuse and Binghamton, respectively.

“We feel having a first-class player development system is crucial to achieving sustained success on the field, and all four of our affiliates are critical to that effort,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “We are proud to have worked with such great leadership throughout the state and in each of these communities and are thankful for their continued support.”

St. Lucie, the sight of the Mets’ spring training camp, has been invited to serve as the club’s Low-A affiliate. St. Lucie underwent a $57 million renovation during the 2019 offseason and has been a Mets affiliate since 1988 when the club moved to the Treasure Coast for Spring Training.