Mets introduce new GM Jared Porter in new look front office

Mets

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The New York Mets introduced new General Manager Jared Porter Monday in a video conference, where the latest addition to the Steve Cohen leadership team expressed his admiration for the club and Citi Field.

Porter and the team finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The team announced the move on Sunday.

Porter, 41, spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.

He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen.

Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017.

