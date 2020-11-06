Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen ‘leaving’ organization

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen attends baseball spring training for the team in Port St. Lucie, Fla. As baseball’s amateur draft was winding down, the Mets selected Eric Orze — a two-time cancer survivor. “To go through what he went through a couple of years ago when it would have been easy to stop playing baseball or lose his purpose, and he never did,” Van Wagenen said. “And so, he’s motivated and he wants the challenge of professional baseball and we’re glad to be able to give him that opportunity.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

QUEENS — New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is the first major casualty of new owner Steve Cohen.

The Mets announced Friday that Van Wagenen, who had served as executive vice president and GM the last two seasons, is “leaving the organization.

Four other front office employees are leaving along with Van Wagenen, including fellow former Mets GM Omar Minaya. Vice President, Assistant General Manager, Scouting & Player Development Allard Baird; Assistant General Manager, Systematic Development Adam Guttridge; and Executive Director, Player Development Jared Banner are also on their way out.

“I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam and Jared for their contributions over the last two years,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities.”

The Mets say that Alderson, who previously ran baseball operations for the team from 2010-2015, has “begun the process of building a new baseball leadership group.”

The Mets failed to make the playoffs in Van Wagenen’s two seasons running the show.