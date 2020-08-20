Mets next 2 games postponed after player, staff member test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: A grounds crew member paints the Mets logo on the field during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIAMI — The New York Mets had their Thursday night game against the Miami Marlins postponed after a Mets player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19, MLB announced Thursday.

The league said they were doing so “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”

MLB also announced that these positive tests will also postpone the beginning of the Mets’ Subway Series clash with the New York Yankees, set to begin Friday.

Neither the player nor the staff member have been named.

This is the first public case of any member of the Mets’ staff or roster testing positive.