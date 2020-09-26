Mets eliminated from playoffs, then swept by Nats in DH

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mets Nationals Baseball

New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro delivers during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. The game is a makeup from Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The New York Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to the Nationals in the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which won 5-3 to sweep the twinbill.

Entering Saturday, the Mets needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.

Instead, New York is in danger of finishing tied with Washington in the NL East cellar. The Nationals won the first game 4-3.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast

Bronx poet -- and her mother -- write prose with a purpose

Mars rover has Bronx connection

IRS has more than $1B in unclaimed refunds

NYC changes COVID closure rule to 4 cases, but many families aren't convinced it's a meaningful change

Fans flock for Mets Home Opener

NYC Mayoral candidates have raked in campaign cash

Medical expert delivers powerful Floyd testimony

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party