Mets eliminated from playoffs, then swept by Nats in DH

New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro delivers during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. The game is a makeup from Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The New York Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to the Nationals in the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which won 5-3 to sweep the twinbill.

Entering Saturday, the Mets needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.

Instead, New York is in danger of finishing tied with Washington in the NL East cellar. The Nationals won the first game 4-3.

