Mets bring back Matz, non-tender Shreeve

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a first inning pitch during his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on June 28, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets agreed to a 1-year contract with pitcher Steven Matz, among a bevy off roster moves the team made as they head further into the offseason.

Matz, who struggled in 2020, will be back with the team to start 2021. The Long Island lefty went 0-5 in 2021, eventually being demoted to the bullpen with a 9.68 earned run average.

New York also agreed to new contracts with reliever Jacob Barnes and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

The team tendered new contracts to several big name players still under team control Wednesday, including Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, JD Davis, Edwin Diaz, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Jeff McNiel, Brandon Nimmo, Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith and Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets did not tender contracts to pitchers Ariel Jurado, Paul Sewald, Chasen Shreve and Nick Tropeano.