Mets avoid arb with 8 players, including Lindor, Smith

FILE – New York Mets’ Dominic Smith reacts after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Howard during the third inning of a baseball game in Philadelphia, in this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo. First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets have agreed to one-year contracts with eight players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.

Lindor will earn $22.3 million and Conforto gets $12.25 million in their final years before potentially becoming free agents, while Smith agreed to a $2.55 million deal in his first year eligible for arbitration.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and right-handers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo, Miguel Castro and Robert Gsellman also agreed to one-year deals.

Third baseman J.D. Davis was the only eligible Mets player who did not reach an agreement by Friday’s deadline to exchange proposed salaries. Davis asked for $2,475,000 and the Mets offered him $2.1 million.