Mets avoid arb with 8 players, including Lindor, Smith

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets have agreed to one-year contracts with eight players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.
Lindor will earn $22.3 million and Conforto gets $12.25 million in their final years before potentially becoming free agents, while Smith agreed to a $2.55 million deal in his first year eligible for arbitration.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and right-handers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo, Miguel Castro and Robert Gsellman also agreed to one-year deals.
Third baseman J.D. Davis was the only eligible Mets player who did not reach an agreement by Friday’s deadline to exchange proposed salaries. Davis asked for $2,475,000 and the Mets offered him $2.1 million.