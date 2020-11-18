Mets’ 2B Robinson Cano suspended for all of 2021 season after positive PED test

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 14: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets singles in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

FLUSHING, Queens — New York Mets’ 2nd baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the entirety of the 2021 Major League Baseball season after testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Cano will miss all 162 games in 2021 after testing positive for a drug called Stanozolol. It is Cano’s second suspension after a violation of the league’s joint drug treatment and prevention program. He previously violated the policy in 2018 and served an 80-game suspension.

A World Series winner with the Yankees in 2009, Cano has spent the last two seasons in Flushing after a trade to the Mets from Seattle prior to the 2019 season.

Mets President Sandy Alderson released a statement Wednesday.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Alderson said. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”