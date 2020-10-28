Mayor’s spokesman denies report he’ll kill Mets sale to Steve Cohen

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary is denying reports Wednesday night that the mayor will kill a potential deal for the Wilpon family to sell the New York Mets to Steve Cohen.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that de Blasio “has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets.”

Cohen, a hedge fund billionaire who has reached an agreement pending approval by Major League Baseball, also has to get the approval of the city due to agreements reached in the construction of the Mets’ home of Citi Field.

“The Mayor did call [MLB] Commissioner [Rob] Manfred, but the rest of this isn’t true,” de Blasio spokesperson Bill Neidhardt said in a tweet Wednesday evening. “The NYC Law Dept is doing their due diligence of examining a new lease on incredibly valuable city-owned land. That’s what the call was about.”

Cohen signed an agreement to purchase the team from Fred and Jeff Wilpon in September. Major League Baseball’s owners must still approve the deal should the city sign off.