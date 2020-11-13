Les Rohr, pitched once for 1969 Miracle Mets, dies at 74

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: The 1969 New York Mets are honored during the 50th Anniversary of the Mets winning the World Series in 1969 at Citi Field on June 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BILLINGS, Mont. — Les Rohr, a highly touted prospect who briefly pitched for the champion 1969 New York Mets, has died.

He was 74.

The funeral home handling the arrangements says Rohr died at home in Billings, Montana, on Nov. 6.

A cause of death wasn’t listed.

Rohr was the second overall pick in Major League Baseball’s initial amateur draft in 1965.

Despite a promising start, the 6-foot-5 left-hander never achieved the success of the first choice, future All-Star outfielder Rick Monday.

Rohr went 2-3 with a 3.70 ERA in six games, four of them starts, in parts of three seasons for the Mets.

