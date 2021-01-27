Lefty Aaron Loup agrees to 1-year deal with Mets: source

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Aaron Loup throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW YORK — The New York Mets added a left-hander to their bullpen, agreeing to a one-year contract with Aaron Loup, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.

He held right-handed batters to a .192 average with three home runs in 58 plate appearances and left-handed batters to a .212 average with no home runs in 38 plate appearances.